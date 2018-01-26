Giants' Justin O'Conner: Inks NRI deal with Giants
O'Conner signed a minor-league contract with the Giants which includes an invitation to spring training, Amy Gutierrez of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
With Buster Posey and Nick Hundley set to return as the Giants' catching duo, O'Conner should spend 2018 on the farm as organizational catching depth. The 25-year-old split time with Triple-A Durham and Double-A Montgomery in 2017, hitting a .227/.288/.372 in a combined 85 games at both stops.
More News
-
Rays' Justin O'Conner: Promoted to Triple-A•
-
Rays' Justin O'Conner: Healthy, assigned to Double-A•
-
Rays' Justin O'Conner: Sent outright to Triple-A•
-
Rays' Justin O'Conner: DFA'd by Rays•
-
Rays' Justin O'Conner: Returns to action with GCL Rays•
-
Rays' Justin O'Conner: Optioned to minor league camp Wednesday•
-
12-team H2H Mock Results
Check out how our latest Fantasy Baseball mock draft went down.
-
12-team Rotisserie mock draft
With draft prep season gearing up, we gathered a group of experts for a 12-team 5x5 Rotisserie...
-
Ranking top 100 in dynasty
Starting a dynasty league? Or looking to trade in one or maybe just narrow down your keepers?...
-
Sleepers 1.0: Dozen value targets
Heath Cummings offers 12 sleepers who look like they'll be undervalued in Fantasy Baseball...
-
Relief Pitcher Tiers 1.0
Relief pitcher is its own animal, valued mostly for its impact in one category. Scott White...
-
Starting Pitcher Tiers 1.0
The way the starting pitcher role has evolved over the last five years, the delineation between...