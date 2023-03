Calhoun is a free agent after he opted out of his minor-league contract with the Mariners on Sunday, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.

Calhoun was unable to earn a spot on Seattle's Opening Day roster and will now look to latch on with another team. The 35-year-old had a .596 OPS in 12 spring games and hit .196 with a 32.1 percent strikeout rate in 2022, so he'll likely need to settle for another minor-league deal.