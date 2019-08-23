Mariners' Austin Adams: Expected back in September
Adams (lat) will throw another live batting practice session Sunday for Triple-A Tacoma before joining Double-A Arkansas on a rehab assignment, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
Adams successfully hurled live BP on Monday, so he's set for one more session before joining the Travelers. The Mariners haven't specified how many games he'll need in the minors, though he's expected to be reinstated from the injured list in September when rosters expand to 40.
More News
-
Mariners' Austin Adams: Tosses live BP•
-
Mariners' Austin Adams: Throws fastballs-only bullpen•
-
Mariners' Austin Adams: Side session on tap•
-
Mariners' Austin Adams: Continues ramping up throwing•
-
Mariners' Austin Adams: To resume throwing•
-
Mariners' Austin Adams: Making progress in throwing program•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, picks, lineup
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 23 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Streaming two-start pitchers is becoming a risky proposition here in late August. Scott White...
-
Week 23 Preview: Sleeper hitters
Some less-heralded call-ups could have an impact in the short-term. Scott White looks at the...
-
Prospects: Stashes about to pay off
Don't lose faith in your long-term stashes, says Scott White, as the minor-league regular season...
-
Waivers: Sheffield, Solak, Heaney
A couple of prospect call-ups might be of interest to Fantasy players, according to Scott White....
-
Dynasty update: Risers, fallers
What recent developments could have longstanding effects? Scott White considers things from...