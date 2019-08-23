Adams (lat) will throw another live batting practice session Sunday for Triple-A Tacoma before joining Double-A Arkansas on a rehab assignment, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

Adams successfully hurled live BP on Monday, so he's set for one more session before joining the Travelers. The Mariners haven't specified how many games he'll need in the minors, though he's expected to be reinstated from the injured list in September when rosters expand to 40.