Adams garnered his third hold in a win over the Rangers on Thursday, firing a scoreless two-thirds of an inning.

Adams wrapped up the seventh for starter JP Sears, who frustrated the potent Rangers lineup for 6.1 innings by limiting Texas to one hit and three walks. Adams has been highly impressive in his own right during his opportunities thus far, with Thursday's appearance marking his sixth without an earned run in as many trips to the mound, as well as his third in the last four with a hold.