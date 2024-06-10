Adams (0-2) took the extra-inning loss against the Blue Jays on Sunday, allowing three runs (two earned) on a hit, three walks, and a hit batsman over one inning. He struck out one and also uncorked a wild pitch.

Adams' one frame was about as frenetic as his final line implies, with the right-hander eventually surrendering a bases-clearing double to Isiah Kiner-Falefa that snapped the 3-3 tie the veteran reliever had been entrusted with preserving. Adams has now allowed at least one run in three of his last four appearances, a stretch that was preceded by seven consecutive scoreless outings.