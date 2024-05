Adams (neck) recorded one out and gave up one hit and one walk in a relief appearance in Wednesday's 4-3 loss to the Rays.

Adams was lifted early in his prior appearance Saturday against the Astros due to neck tightness, but the issue wasn't anything serious enough to warrant a stint on the injured list. The 33-year-old righty owns a 2.55 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 25:8 K:BB in 17.2 innings out of the Oakland bullpen this season and has collected 12 holds.