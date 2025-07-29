Austin Adams: Released by Red Sox
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Red Sox released Adams on Tuesday, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.
Adams was activated by Triple-A Worcester on April 22, but was unable to find much success. In 24 appearances, he had a 9.13 ERA with a 34:21 K:BB across 23.2 innings. After playing at least 32 games in the prior two seasons in 2023 and 2024, he has yet to crack the big leagues in 2025.
