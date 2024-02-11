Adams (ankle) cleared waivers and was sent outright to Triple-A Syracuse by the Mets on Sunday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Adams signed a one-year deal with the Mets in late November, but was designated for assignment last week in order to make room for Jake Diekman. Adams has been given a non-roster invitation to spring training and he'll be at camp. He appeared in 24 games for the Diamondbacks in 2023 and finished with a 5.71 ERA, 22 strikeouts and eight walks.