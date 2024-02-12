Mets president of baseball operations David Stearns implied Monday that Adams (ankle) is fully healthy ahead of spring training, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Stearns noted that lefty David Peterson (hip), infielder Ronny Mauricio (knee) and right-hander Kyle Crick (calf) are the only players who will be held out of drills to begin camp, which suggests that Adams won't face any restrictions after he missed the final two months of the 2023 season due to a fractured right ankle. The 32-year-old spent last season with the Diamondbacks, finishing with a 5.71 ERA, 1.38 WHIP and 22:8 K:BB in 17.1 innings. Adams signed with the Mets in November but was moved off the 40-man roster earlier this month, so he'll likely face an uphill battle to win a spot in the Opening Day bullpen.