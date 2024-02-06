Adams (ankle) was designated for assignment by the Mets on Tuesday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

The 32-year-old signed a one-year contract with the Mets in November, but he was removed from the 40-man roster Tuesday to make room for the signing of Jake Diekman. Adams had a 5.71 ERA in 24 appearances for the Diamondbacks last season before he fractured his ankle in August.