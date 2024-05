Raleigh went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in a loss to the Athletics on Saturday.

Raleigh's 387-foot shot to right center in the second inning served as the first run of the night for either side and also made him the first AL catcher to hit 10 or more homers in his team's first 40 games since 2003. The slugging backstop has cleared the fences four times in the last eight games alone, and he's reached safely on seven occasions overall during that entire span.