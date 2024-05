Raleigh went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run in Wednesday's 7-3 loss to the Yankees.

Raleigh leads all major-league catchers with 11 homers this season, though he hadn't hit one out since May 11. This was his only hit over 10 at-bats across the last three games after a stretch in which he went 9-for-30 in an eight-game span. Raleigh is up to a .219/.299/.458 slash line with 28 RBI, 24 runs scored, four doubles and no stolen bases over 174 plate appearances this season.