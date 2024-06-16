Raleigh went 1-for-3 with a walk, one RBI, one stolen base and one run scored in Saturday's 7-5 win over the Rangers.

Raleigh has two steals this year, and they've both come over his last 10 games. In that span, he's gone 8-for-35 (.229) with three extra-base hits and 10 RBI. The catcher is slashing .209/.287/.400 with 12 home runs, 43 RBI and 27 runs scored over 67 contests this year. Raleigh is unlikely to ever hit for a good average, but he has the ability to make an impact with power and run production, especially when hitting in the heart of the order.