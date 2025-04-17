Raleigh went 2-for-5 with two solo home runs in Wednesday's 5-3 win over the Reds.

Raleigh saw his streak of home runs end at three games Tuesday, but he didn't lose a beat in Wednesday's win. He took the first pitch he saw from Nick Martinez deep to center field for a 412-foot homer in the fifth inning, and Raleigh logged the Mariners' fifth and final run in the seventh frame with another solo shot off Taylor Rogers. Raleigh is up to seven home runs on the year, which is tied with Aaron Judge for second-most in the majors behind Tyler Soderstrom (eight).