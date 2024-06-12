Raleigh went 2-for-4 with three RBI from a pair of doubles in a win over the White Sox on Tuesday.

The red-hot backstop delivered in the clutch yet again Tuesday, just a day after capping off a wild comeback with a walk-off grand slam. Raleigh cut the Mariners' deficit to one run in the third inning with his first double, plating Julio Rodriguez, before following it up with a seventh-inning two-bagger that brought home Rodriguez and Josh Rojas with tying and game-winning runs. Raleigh now has a jaw-dropping nine RBI in his last three games alone, and his season total of 42 is comfortably a team-high figure.