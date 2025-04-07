Raleigh went 3-for-4 with a solo home run, a double and a walk in Sunday's loss to the Giants.

Raleigh went deep in the third inning for his second long ball of the year after knocking a double in the first. He later singled in the seventh and was intentionally walked in the ninth. Raleigh's first multi-hit game of 2025 boosted his slash line to .222/.349/.417 with three extra-base hits through 43 plate appearances.