Raleigh went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run Friday against the Rangers.

Raleigh broke up a tie game with a two-run blast in the eighth inning, taking Rangers right-hander Chris Martin deep. It's no surprise to see Raleigh hitting just .189 over his first 60 plate appearances of the year, as he's a lifetime .217 hitter across his five-year major-league career, but fantasy managers are perhaps hoping for a bit more power out of the switch-hitting backstop. Raleigh has three big flies, two doubles and five RBI through 14 outings, although he already has two stolen bases thus far.