Raleigh went 1-for-5 with a grand slam in an 8-4 win against the White Sox on Monday.

Raleigh went hitless with a pair of strikeouts over his first four at-bats but finished the game with a bang, belting a grand slam with one out in the bottom of the ninth inning to give the Mariners a walk-off win. It was the second straight day that the backstop produced a clutch hit -- he knocked a two-run single in the 10th frame Sunday to help Seattle to victory. Raleigh is barely over the Mendoza line with a .206 batting average on the season, but he's tied for second among MLB catchers with 12 homers and is tied for fourth with 39 RBI.