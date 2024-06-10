Raleigh went 2-for-5 with a two-run single in an extra-inning win over the Royals on Sunday.

Raleigh followed Julio Rodriguez's tie-breaking single in the 10th inning with his own clutch knock, pushing Dylan Moore and Rodriguez across with two more runs that would prove to be critical in the one-run victory. The veteran backstop is hitting just .214 over his last nine games, but he has a trio of two-RBI tallies during that span while hitting a solid .267 with runners in scoring position.