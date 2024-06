Raleigh went 0-for-2 with a walk, a stolen base and a run in a win over the Athletics on Thursday.

The slugging backstop played some effective small ball Thursday, recording his first steal since 2022 in the process. Raleigh has actually been in a multi-week power drought since slugging his most recent homer May 22, as he has only one extra-base hit, a double, over the 44 plate appearances he's logged in his subsequent 13 games.