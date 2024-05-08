Raleigh went 1-for-1 with a grand slam and an additional run scored during Tuesday's 10-6 win over the Twins.

Raleigh replaced Seby Zavala in the seventh innings and came to the plate with the bases loaded and the Mariners down two. He delivered his first career grand slam to give Seattle the lead and score Mitch Garver, Luis Urias and Dylan Moore. Raleigh reached via walk in his other plate appearance and eventually came around to score on a sac fly by Mitch Haniger. In 32 games, Raleigh has swatted nine home runs and owns a .769 OPS.