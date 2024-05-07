site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Mariners' Cal Raleigh: Receiving Tuesday off
Raliegh is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Twins.
Raleigh started the previous four games and will receive a day off after going 2-for-15 with two homers during that stretch. Seby Zavala will take over behind the plate and bat ninth.
