The Mariners' rookie-level Arizona Complex League affiliate placed Phillips (elbow) on its 60-day injured list March 20.

The Arizona and Florida Complex Leagues won't begin their respective seasons until May 4, but Phillips looks like he'll be out of action for at least the first month of play. Phillips is more than two years removed from the Tommy John surgery he underwent in 2022, but his inclusion on the 60-day IL could suggest that he experienced some complications in his recovery.