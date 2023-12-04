Phillips (elbow) and Jackson Kowar were traded from Atlanta to Seattle on Sunday in exchange for Jarred Kelenic, Marco Gonzales and Evan White, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

Phillips underwent Tommy John surgery in the spring of 2022 before being selected by Atlanta with the 57th overall pick in the 2022 first-year player draft. Prior to his procedure, the 20-year-old touched triple digits with his fastball, and it's fair to think he could do so again if his recovery process goes smoothly. It's not clear where he currently stands in his rehab, but it wouldn't be surprising to see him return to the mound and make his minor-league debut early in 2024.