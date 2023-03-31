Hummel is hitting eighth as the designated hitter for Friday's game against the Guardians.

The Mariners will continue their playing of rotating bench options at designated hitter, and Hummel will be the option for the Mariners on Friday after Tommy La Stella hit eighth in the postion for Thursday's opener. Acquired in a deal for Kyle Lewis in the winter, Hummel posted just a .581 OPS in 176 at-bats with the Diamondbacks last year but impressed during his time in the Cactus League this spring. He'll have a chance to win a regular role with strong results in the early portion of the season.