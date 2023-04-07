Hummel is starting at designated hitter and batting eighth for the Mariners in Friday's game in Cleveland.
It's the third start this season for Hummel, with all of them coming in the DH spot. The 28-year-old is hitless in eight plate appearances so far, although he did contribute a stolen base.
More News
-
Mariners' Cooper Hummel: Swipes bag in Friday's start•
-
Mariners' Cooper Hummel: Gets start at DH•
-
Mariners' Cooper Hummel: Nabs Opening Day spot•
-
Mariners' Cooper Hummel: Trending toward Opening Day spot•
-
Mariners' Cooper Hummel: Could play several spots in 2023•
-
Mariners' Cooper Hummel: Traded to Mariners•