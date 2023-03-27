Hummel is part of the Mariners' Opening Day roster, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports.
The versatile Hummel finished spring training with walks across each of his last three plate appearances Sunday and Monday, capping a strong body of work in Cactus League play that included a .275/.420/.675 line across 50 plate appearances. Kramer notes Hummel's versatility -- he's capable of filling in at catcher and the corner outfield spots -- helped seal his spot on the Opening Day roster, although his offensive contributions certainly may have put him over the top.
More News
-
Mariners' Cooper Hummel: Trending toward Opening Day spot•
-
Mariners' Cooper Hummel: Could play several spots in 2023•
-
Mariners' Cooper Hummel: Traded to Mariners•
-
Diamondbacks' Cooper Hummel: Starts at catcher•
-
Diamondbacks' Cooper Hummel: Recalled from Reno•
-
Diamondbacks' Cooper Hummel: Sent down Monday•