Seattle optioned Hummel to Triple-A Tacoma on Saturday, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.
Hummel was sent down to Triple-A after going just 2-for-23 (.087) over his 23 at-bats with the Mariners. He'll head down to the Rainiers and likely get regular playing time while Sam Haggerty was activated from the 7-day concussion injured list in a corresponding move.
