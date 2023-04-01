Hummel went 0-for-3 with a run scored and his first stolen base of the season in Friday's 9-4 loss to the Guardians.

After getting hit by a Hunter Gaddis pitch with one out in the fourth inning, Hummel stole second and came home on a Julio Rodriguez double. The former Diamondback has never been a big running threat in his career, but his 88th percentile sprint speed last season per Statcast suggests he has some untapped potential on that front. Hummel will first need to show he can hit enough to earn semi-consistent playing time as a utility player on the Seattle bench, however -- the .581 OPS he managed in 66 games for Arizona in 2022 paled in comparison to the .969 OPS he's amassed at Triple-A over 125 games.