Mariners' David Phelps: Heading home to have elbow examined
Phelps (elbow) will leave the team and head back to Seattle to have his elbow evaluated by team doctors Monday, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
Phelps departed Sunday's game against Kansas City with soreness in his throwing elbow. He commented that it hasn't felt normal for a few days and he had trouble staying loose on the mound, but added that he didn't feel anything pop -- which is a good sign for the Mariners' shiny new bullpen addition. The M's have an off-day Monday, then head to Oakland for a brief two-game set before heading home to face the Angels on Thursday, so look for further information on Phelps to surface prior to the series opener at Safeco Field later in the week.
