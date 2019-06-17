Mariners' Evan White: Raking at Double-A
White is slashing .380/.421/.704 with a double, two triples, six home runs, 14 RBI and 20 runs over his current 17-game hitting streak at Double-A Arkansas, per the Mariners' official minor-league Twitter account.
White had gotten off to a hot start with the Travelers before a hip flexor issue landed him on the minor-league injured list in April. He struggled initially upon returning, but his current tear has boosted his season line to a rock-solid .293/.364/.483. Those numbers serve as an extension of the success White has enjoyed at each professional stop thus far, and if he's able to maintain them, a promotion to Triple-A Tacoma before season's end presumably isn't out of the question.
