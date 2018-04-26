Heredia was hit in the wrist by a pitch during the first inning of Triple-A Tacoma's game against Fresno on Wednesday and exited the game with a trainer, Rainiers broadcaster Mike Curto reports.

Despite the fact the pitch made contact with Heredia, it was deemed by a foul ball by the home plate umpire. Hence, the 27-year-old remained in the game to finish the at-bat before being removed. Wednesday's contest was Heredia's second since his rather surprising demotion to Triple-A Tacoma, as he'd gone 1-for-4 in his Monday debut.