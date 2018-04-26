Mariners' Guillermo Heredia: Hit in wrist at Triple-A Tacoma
Heredia was hit in the wrist by a pitch during the first inning of Triple-A Tacoma's game against Fresno on Wednesday and exited the game with a trainer, Rainiers broadcaster Mike Curto reports.
Despite the fact the pitch made contact with Heredia, it was deemed by a foul ball by the home plate umpire. Hence, the 27-year-old remained in the game to finish the at-bat before being removed. Wednesday's contest was Heredia's second since his rather surprising demotion to Triple-A Tacoma, as he'd gone 1-for-4 in his Monday debut.
More News
-
Mariners' Guillermo Heredia: Sent to minors•
-
Mariners' Guillermo Heredia: Goes deep again Tuesday•
-
Mariners' Guillermo Heredia: Slugs first homer Saturday•
-
Mariners' Guillermo Heredia: Slow start in reserve role•
-
Mariners' Guillermo Heredia: Starts in left field•
-
Mariners' Guillermo Heredia: Expects to be ready by Opening Day•
-
Roto trade values chart top 250
Should Patrick Corbin be valued like an ace now? What's an appropriate return for Ronald Acuna...
-
Podcast: Acuna time!
What are our expectations for Ronald Acuna now that he is set to be called up?
-
Waivers: Giant power, upside arms
Heath Cummings highlights a pair of Giants who are crushing the ball right now.
-
Ready for Acuna?
Top prospect Ronald Acuna is getting the call for the Braves, and his Fantasy owners will soon...
-
Twelve legit hitter breakouts
So the hitter who's carrying you isn't the one you expected to carry you, and you're worried...
-
Podcast: Surprising stats, starts
As we approach the end of the first month of baseball, we’ll highlight the unexpected stats...