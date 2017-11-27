Mariners' Hisashi Iwakuma: Inks minor-league deal with Mariners
Iwakuma (shoulder) has agreed to a minor-league deal with the Mariners that includes an invitation to spring training.
It turns out Iwakuma will return to Seattle despite the team declining his $10 million club option at the end of the season. The 36-year-old made just six starts last year -- going 0-2 with a 4.35 ERA and 16:12 K:BB across 31 innings -- before undergoing arthroscopic surgery near the end of September to clean up some structural damage in his throwing arm. It's still unclear if Iwakuma will be ready for the start of the season, as he isn't expected to resume throwing until the end of February, barring any setbacks. The right-hander went 16-12 with a 4.12 ERA and 147:46 K:BB in 33 starts (199 innings) in 2016.
