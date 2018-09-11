Hisashi Iwakuma: Heading overseas

Iwakuma (shoulder) will attempt to play in Japan in 2019, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

Iwakuma has been sidelined all season while recovering from a shoulder injury, and this officially rules him out for the remainder of the year. Given his age (37) and recent injury history, this likely signals the end of Iwakuma's major-league career. The veteran right-hander posted a respectable 3.42 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 63-39 record across parts of six big-league seasons with the Mariners, highlighted by a 2012 All-Star appearance.

