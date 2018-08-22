Mariners' Hisashi Iwakuma: Logs significant rehab workload
Iwakuma (shoulder) threw a 25-pitch bullpen session and a 20-pitch live batting practice session Tuesday, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
The live BP came against Ichiro Suzuki, and coupled with the work Iwakuma put in during his bullpen, it represented the veteran's heftiest workload in quite some time. Iwakuma, who's on a minor-league contract and has been rehabbing his shoulder all season, continues to hold out hope for a 2018 return despite the increasingly slim opportunity for such a development.
