Mariners' Hisashi Iwakuma: Uneven in third rehab appearance
Iwakuma (shoulder) was charged with the loss in short-season Everett's defeat at the hands of Spokane on Wednesday, allowing three earned runs on four hits and three walks over two innings. He recorded one strikeout.
On the bright side, Iwakuma got some work in, laboring through 47 pitches. While that was a good test for his surgically repaired shoulder, how he ended up with that robust of a workload was problematic. Iwakuma struggled with control throughout the appearance and gave up some hard hits as well, surrendering a pair of two-baggers during his two frames. It's difficult to gauge how this outing affects the Mariners' outlook on Iwakuma for what remains of the regular season, but at least his shoulder appears to finally be showing signs of bouncing back.
