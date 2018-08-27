Mariners' Hisashi Iwakuma: Gets back in game action
Iwakuma (shoulder) allowed an earned run on two hits over one inning in Low-A Everett's win over Hillsboro on Sunday.
The outing marked Iwakuma's first time back in game action since June 2017. The veteran right-hander's recovery from September 2017 surgery has endured a series of fits and starts, but he's consistently been trending in the right direction for some time, culminating in Sunday's appearance. Given the relatively short time remaining in the regular season -- as well as the fact Iwakuma faces multiple rehab appearances before activation can be seriously contemplated -- his chances of making it to the big-league roster this season appear minimal. However, manager Scott Servais hasn't ruled out the possibility, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports, commenting Sunday that he'd have "a better indication" after Sunday's appearance whether Iwakuma could still possibly help the Mariners this season.
