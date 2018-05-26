Mariners' Hisashi Iwakuma: To face live hitters Tuesday

Iwakuma (shoulder) threw well in his bullpen session Friday and is scheduled to face live hitters Tuesday, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

It sounds like he is nearing a rehab assignment, but first he will need to get through Tuesday's session without any setbacks. He could be pitching in minor-league games in early June.

More News
Our Latest Stories