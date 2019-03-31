Strickland has a Grade 2 lat strain, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

The strain isn't bad enough to require surgery, so Strickland expects to return at some point this season, but a more precise timeline has yet to emerge. Nick Rumbelow got the final out to record the save Saturday against the Red Sox, but there hasn't been any indication that the Mariners will use anything other than a committee in the near future.

