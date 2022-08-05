Kelenic is not in Friday's lineup against the Angels.
Kelenic is 1-for-13 with five strikeouts and zero walks over four games in this latest stint with the big club, but at least the one hit was a home run. Sam Haggerty will start in center field and hit ninth.
