Kelenic went 2-for-2 with a two-run home run in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Red Sox.

His third-inning shot off Kutter Crawford got Atlanta on the board, and gave Kelenic his first long ball of the season. Despite the lack of power, the 24-year-old has generally been hitting well in his strong-side platoon role, slashing .280/.333/.373 in 81 plate appearances. Only one of those PAs has come against a southpaw, but with Adam Duvall scuffling so far (.220/.310/.380 in 58 PAs), Kelenic might get more opportunities against same-handed pitching if he heats up.