Mariners' Jean Segura: Another multi-hit performance Sunday

Segura went 2-for-5 with an RBI single and two runs in a loss to the Rangers on Sunday.

Segura's timely hit in the fifth brought home Ben Gamel and opened the scoring on the afternoon for the Mariners. The hot-hitting infielder operated out of the leadoff spot with Dee Gordon getting the day off due to a sore foot and generated his ninth multi-hit game of April in the process. Segura has also been particularly timely with his hits recently, as he's compiled six of his 13 RBI on the season over his last four games.