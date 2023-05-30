site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: mariners-juan-then-optioned-back-to-triple-a | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Mariners' Juan Then: Optioned back to Triple-A
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Seattle optioned Then to Triple-A Tacoma on Tuesday.
Then had surrendered five earned runs on eight hits and one walk over his last five innings of work with the Mariners. Darren McCaughan will take his place in the bullpen Tuesday.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Fantasy Baseball Stories
Chris Towers
• 14 min read