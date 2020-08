Dunn tossed six scoreless innings, allowing a hit and four walks while striking out six in a no-decision versus the Angels on Sunday.

Dunn and Angels starter Griffin Canning engaged in a pitchers' duel throughout the contest. Dunn hasn't allowed a run in his last two outings, compiling 12 scoreless innings in that span. The 24-year-old has a 4.33 ERA, 1.26 WHIP and 21 strikeouts through 27 innings this season. Dunn's next started is expected to come Saturday versus the Rangers.