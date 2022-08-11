Giles (shoulder) made his most recent pair of rehab appearances Tuesday and Wednesday with Triple-A Tacoma, firing two scoreless innings during which he's allowed a hit and a walk while recording one strikeout.

The veteran right-hander has been very impressive overall during his time in the minors save for one hiccup Friday while toiling for High-A Everett. Just as important, Giles pitched well during his first two appearances against a higher level of competition with the Rainiers and did so on back-to-back days, supporting the notion he could be ready for activation as the Mariners begin a three-game series against the Rangers in Texas on Friday.