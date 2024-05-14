Montes is slashing .308/.417/.533 with six home runs, a 16 percent strikeout rate and a 14.6 percent walk rate in 30 games for Single-A Modesto.

The 19-year-old Cuban slugger has arguably been the most impressive prospect at Single-A through the first five weeks of the season. Everyone knows about his 70-grade raw power, it will just come down to how good Montes' hit tool is. Thus far, he's not showing any weaknesses against Single-A pitchers, and Montes may soon get promoted to High-A Everett, which offers a hitter-friendly home park.