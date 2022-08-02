Montes is hitting .302/.425/.597 with six home runs, two steals and a 23:57 BB:K through 40 games in the Dominican Summer League.

The power is enticing, of course -- he's racked up 21 extra-base hits -- but the 17-year-old Cuban has struck out at a remarkably high clip (35.6 percent), which portends trouble once he faces higher-level pitching. Of course, being that he's still more than two months shy of his 18th birthday, there's a lot to like in Montes even though he's the definition of a high-variance prospect. Dynasty managers with an appetite for risk would do well to snatch him up.