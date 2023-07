Montes is hitting .300 with two home runs, five doubles, 15 walks and 16 strikeouts in his last 50 at-bats in the Arizona Complex League.

The hulking left-handed slugger had one hit and seven strikeouts in his first four games, but he has been locked in since then. Montes has multiple walks in four of his last nine games and has homered in two of his last six games.