Montes is slashing .361/.458/.770 with six home runs and a 19.4 percent strikeout rate in 15 games for Single-A Modesto.

One of the most feared sluggers in the lower levels of the minors, Montes put up a 150 wRC+ with a 25.3 percent strikeout rate and 22.6 percent walk rate in 37 games in the Arizona Complex League before getting promoted to the California League on Aug. 3. It's pretty easy to compare the 18-year-old Montes to Yordan Alvarez at the same age, as they are built similarly, have similar tools (at least 70-grade power and below-average speed) and both hail from Cuba.