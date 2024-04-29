Rivas went 1-for-2 with a triple and a run in a loss to the Diamondbacks on Sunday.

The rookie, who was just called up from Triple-A Tacoma on Thursday, finally had a chance to pay off his eight-plus season of toiling in the minors in his first big-league plate appearance by ripping a three-bagger in the third inning. Julio Rodriguez subsequently plated Rivas with a single, and the latter also rounded out his successful debut by making several impressive defensive plays, per Daniel Kramer of MLB.com. Rivas' stay with the big-league club should have a good chance to last through J.P. Crawford's (oblique) stay on the injured list, at minimum.